Fight For Florida: Ivanka Trump Stumps In Miami While Former President Obama Rallies In Orlando

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia claims, 'Kamal Nath called me a dog', Cong denies|Oneindia NewsBJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has claimed that the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, already censured for calling a female politician an "item", has now called him a "dog". A 17-year-old girl in..
Kamala Harris: 'The power of our voice is through our vote'Kamala Harris speaks to supporters at a drive-in campaign rally at Palm Beach State College, taking shots at President Donald Trump and pushing for early voting.
Reporter Update: Trump In Butler CountyThe president made a stop in Butler County on Saturday and held a rally with just three days to go before Election Day. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse was there to hear what the president had to say.