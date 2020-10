Madison County prepares for election Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:54s - Published 4 minutes ago Madison County prepares for election 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEWS.IN MADISON COUNTY ELECTIONCOMMISSIONERS WANT TO MAKE SUREYOU FEEL AS SAFE AS FEEL SAFERATHER AS YOU CAST YOUR VOTECOMMISSIONERS SAY SOCIALDISTANCING IS REQUIRED ANDSTATIONS AND SUPPLIES WILL BECONSTANTLY CLEANED.ALTHOUGH FACE MASKS ARE OPTIONALFOR VOTERS.THEY ARE ENCOURAGED AND WILL BEAVAILABLE AT PRECINCTS ELECTIONLEADERS SAY THERE WILL BE EXTRAPOLL WORKERS AT PRECINCTS WHOFOCUS ON CLEANING.THEY WILL BE ONLY JUSTSANITIZING THAT PRECINCT.THEY WILL NOT BE HELPING THEVOTERS SECRETARY OF STATE’SGIVING US THAT RIGHT TO HIRETHESE TWO PEOPLE.US TO SANITIZE THOSE PRECINCTSELECTION COMMISSIONERS,ENCOURAGE EVERYONE WHO MAY HAVEBEEN EXPOSED TO COVID-19 TO VOTEABSENTEE YOU CAN DO SO AT THECIRCUIT CLERK’S OFFICE THIS WEEK





