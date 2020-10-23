Covid And Halloween

Global  
 

Staying safe this Halloween.

You're taking a live look over madison this morning with less then 24-hours until halloween.

Local officials are asking people to celebrate the holiday a little differently this year to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases.

With madison county and much of north alabama still in the high risk category when it comes to coronavirus cases, officials want people to keep in mind that choosing a safer way to celebrate could prevent a spike in cases.

Health officials recommend people go to outdoor events where it's easier to social distance.

Large indoor gatherings are a concern so they recommend people avoid them and attend smaller group activities instead.

Madison county commissioner dale strong says he wants people to think of the health and safety of themselves and others when heading out this weekend.

"use common sense understanding that this virus is very contagious."

There aren't any mandates in madison county regarding how people can celebrate halloween.

Health officials also want to remind everyone to not forget to wear your mask this weekend, they say this could help prevent anoher outbreak.

Live in madison, ashley carter waay 31




