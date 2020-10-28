Somerset University development 10.27.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Some fear a new university proposed for somerset may lean too far in one direction.but abc 36's christy bollinger was assured will be inclusive and just as importantly, help spur much-needed neighborhood redevelopment and job creation.

Welcome to the future site of the university of somerset when the university of somerset's plans were announced...... people got excited.

Amber king- resident"then i clicked the link to the website and had a different opinion."

On the university's website... it talks about bias seen in higher education... .

Mayor keck"i think that people in community and folks i talk to think higher ed has taken a sharp turn to the left."

The website cites a study that found the faculty at 40 leading universities titled to the left more than 11 to 1..

Mayor"i believe diveristy is very important but it can't be cherry picked diversity.

I think christians and conservatives should also have a seat at the table in higher ed."

People reading the website worried about the university's inclusiveness.

Sherry"it seems to me that this will be aimed more towards conservative thinking."

King"i worry just about overall equality.

The city has to yet to pass a fairnness ordinance so that's what gonna mean."

The mayor assures all will be welcome.

Mayor keck"as you read further we talk about having open dialogue and debate, we talk about having democrats and republicans, ya know this is not a partisan university."

Christy"i'm standing in cundiff square the proposed location for the university of somerset.

Back in february the city purchased the land and in doing so the people living and working here were asked to move."

And that didn't sit well for some.

Sheery"i think if they were gonna do that they should've provided or should provide a place for those people to go and the businesses."

Mayor keck says he's senstitive to the concerns but redevelopment will benefit everyone.

"it was an area we talked about redeveloping for probably twenty years."

Christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

Mayor keck says the council will have to approve the lease of the land... and he hopes to have a resolution by the end of the year..