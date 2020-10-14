Global  
 

'Massive' Coral Reef Discovered In Australia

A "massive" coral reef measuring approximately 1,600 feet has been discovered in Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

According to CNN, the newly found reef system is taller than some of the world's highest skyscrapers.

Scientists found the detached reef in waters off North Queensland while on an expedition.

The reef system is the first to be discovered in more than 120 years.

Robin Beaman, who led the expedition, said he was "surprised" by the discovery.


