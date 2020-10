Gordon, Freeman highlight 2020 Missouri Sports HOF class Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:34s - Published 6 minutes ago Gordon, Freeman highlight 2020 Missouri Sports HOF class Kansas City Royals World Series outfielder Alex Gordon, Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl lineman Curley Culp and former Grandview High School and NFL quarterback Josh Freeman are set to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. 0

