Man proposes to girlfriend in front of police during Philadelphia unrest Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:24s - Published Man proposes to girlfriend in front of police during Philadelphia unrest This is the incredible moment a man proposed to his girlfriend in front of police during protests in Philadelphia on October 27. 0

