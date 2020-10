Calmer winds prevailed Tuesday night, though erratic gusts throughout the day caused problems for fire crews on the frontlines of the Blue Ridge Fire.



Related videos from verified sources Crews Continue To Work To Contain 15,000-Plus Acre Blue Ridge Fire



The blaze broke out just before 1 p.m. Monday in the area of Green River Road and the 91 Freeway on the west end of Corona, near the Green River Golf Club. At last check, it was 15,200 acres with no.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:24 Published 2 hours ago Some Residents Staying Put As Blue Ridge Fire Burns For Second Day



Several homes were damaged Tuesday as strong Santa Ana winds fueled the Blue Ridge Fire. Several mandatory evacuation orders have been announced. Hermela Aregawi reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:57 Published 4 hours ago Blue Ridge Fire Grows To 15,200 Acres



The evacuation zone has been expanded into two Brea neighborhoods. Kara Finnstrom reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:08 Published 9 hours ago