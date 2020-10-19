Ballabhgarh incident: Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar meets victim's family

Faridabad Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Krishan Pal Gurjar met the family members of the woman, who was shot dead by a man in Haryana's Ballabhgarh.

Gurjar assured speedy justice to the family.

He further said, "Family's demand of forming SIT and fast track court has been accepted.

We will try our best to give them justice."