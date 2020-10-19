Ballabhgarh incident: Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar meets victim's family

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on October 27 slammed Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government over the 21-year-old college girl who was shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Ballabhgarh on Oct 26. He said, "45% crime against women increased in Haryana in 2 years. Haryana is number one in gang-rape. Khattar should feel ashamed as the girls are not safe in his state. Accused should be punished in 30 days." Mortal remains of the girl were handed over to her family in Faridabad. The two accused in the incident have been sent to two-day police custody.
In a heinous crime, two bike-borne men attacked a woman in Haryana with acid. The incident happened in Panipat on October 26. "FIR has been registered. Based on the CCTV footage, we are identifying the men," a police official said.
