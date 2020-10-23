Global  
 

Minister: "Callous gangs" responsible for migrant crossings

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Minister: "Callous gangs" responsible for migrant crossings

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the key to tackling the problem with migrants crossing the English Channel was targeting the "callous gangs" who were taking money from vulnerable people and sending them in harm's way.

His comments follow the death of four migrants (including two children) in the English Channel on Tuesday.

Report by Etemadil.

