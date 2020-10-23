Minister: "Callous gangs" responsible for migrant crossings
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Minister: "Callous gangs" responsible for migrant crossings
Environment Secretary George Eustice said the key to tackling the problem with migrants crossing the English Channel was targeting the "callous gangs" who were taking money from vulnerable people and sending them in harm's way.
His comments follow the death of four migrants (including two children) in the English Channel on Tuesday.
Report by Etemadil.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Environment Secretary George Eustice says it won't be a normal Christmas this year and admitted that parts of the country may be under different levels of restrictions over the festive period. It comes amid calls from Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey to limit confusion and ask all four nations to standardise their Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
George Eustice MP talks to BBC Breakfast regarding the deaths of four peoplewho were trying to cross the English Channel, and says he does 'not accept'claims that the Government's approach to migrant crossings is not working.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Secretary of State for Agriculture George Eustice has said the government's stance on fishing waters will be negotiated with the EU as a whole rather than individual members.
Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Secretary of State for Agriculture George Eustice has announced a new water testing scheme where waste water from treatment plants will be tested for Covid-19.
Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when asked how they were going. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn