KY COVID-19 10282020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
KY COVID-19 10282020
Coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations are continuing to rise.

The day ... .

That's an interesting back to you ... boxes:2x1 location three location four l3: good morning kentucky!

White rainy day ahead in our top story this morning--- coronavirus case numbers and hospitlizations are continuing to rise..

According to governor beshear... there are now... 913 people in the hospital with covid-19.

233..of them..

Are in the i-c-u.

115... are on ventilators.

Meanwhile the governor reporting 1,786... new positive cases of the virus..

And 18 more deaths... the total number of people who have died from the virus in the state is now..

1,428.

More than 99- thousand tested positive....and the postivity rate is now nearly six percent.

Those who have been diagnosised with the virus..

Are urging kentuckians to stop the spread.

L3: top story white kelly alexander husband, mother-in-law diagnosed with covid-19 "these are not just numbers these are people.

These are are fathers... i do not want to see one more positive case of covid-19 in kentucky.

" l3: top story white coronavirus cases continue to surge the governor is asking communities, long-term care facilities.... school leaders and administrators, as well as kentucky families in red zone counties to prepare a weekly covid-19 reduction plan.

L3: coronavirus outbreak white new covid cases hit highest levels yet in u.s. the country




