Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 21-year-old woman outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh, a murder which triggered protests with students and local residents blocking the road to Sohna.
The two men were produced before a court in Faridabad district and sent to two-day police remand.
A special investigation team has been formed to ensure a quick probe into the case, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said.
The accused, who arrived at the spot in a car, had tried to pull the woman inside, in a bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which the key accused shot her, police had said.
She was taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to injuries, the ACP had said.
During the investigation, it emerged that the main accused was the woman's classmate earlier, police said.
Haryana Minister Vij said the accused has connections in Congress due to which the pressure mounted on the victim's family to withdraw their complaint earlier in 2018.
Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached the residence of the 21-year-old woman, who was shot dead in Ballabhgarh on October 26. Both the accused in the case have been arrested and are in police custody.
Faridabad Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Krishan Pal Gurjar met the family members of the woman, who was shot dead by a man in Haryana's Ballabhgarh. Gurjar assured speedy justice to the family. He further said, "Family's demand of forming SIT and fast track court has been accepted. We will try our best to give them justice."
On October 26, a 21-year-old college girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Ballabhgarh. According to police, the incident happened when the woman went to write her college exam. Two accused have been arrested in the incident and are in the police custody. According to victim's father, "There was pressure on her to change her religion and marry." Earlier today, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar assured strict action against the culprits.
