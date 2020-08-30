Global  
 

Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates

Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 21-year-old woman outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh, a murder which triggered protests with students and local residents blocking the road to Sohna.

The two men were produced before a court in Faridabad district and sent to two-day police remand.

A special investigation team has been formed to ensure a quick probe into the case, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said.

The accused, who arrived at the spot in a car, had tried to pull the woman inside, in a bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which the key accused shot her, police had said.

She was taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to injuries, the ACP had said.

During the investigation, it emerged that the main accused was the woman's classmate earlier, police said.

Haryana Minister Vij said the accused has connections in Congress due to which the pressure mounted on the victim's family to withdraw their complaint earlier in 2018.

Watch the full video for more details.


Ballabhgarh Town in Haryana, India

Ballabhgarh incident: SIT team arrives at victim's residence

Ballabhgarh incident: SIT team arrives at victim's residence

Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached the residence of the 21-year-old woman, who was shot dead in Ballabhgarh on October 26. Both the accused in the case have been arrested and are in police custody.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published
Ballabhgarh incident: Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar meets victim's family

Ballabhgarh incident: Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar meets victim's family

Faridabad Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Krishan Pal Gurjar met the family members of the woman, who was shot dead by a man in Haryana's Ballabhgarh. Gurjar assured speedy justice to the family. He further said, "Family's demand of forming SIT and fast track court has been accepted. We will try our best to give them justice."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Anil Vij Indian politician

Anil Vij accuses Congress for creating scene by burning tractor near India Gate

Anil Vij accuses Congress for creating scene by burning tractor near India Gate

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij accused Congress of creating unnecessary scene by burning tractor near India Gate. Vij said, "Anyone involved in agriculture sector, in any way, will never indulge in such an act. They'll never set ablaze the things which help them in farming." Youth Congress workers during protest against farm bills had set a tractor ablaze near India Gate.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published
Farm Bills: Anil Vij accuses Kejriwal of inciting people

Farm Bills: Anil Vij accuses Kejriwal of inciting people

Criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for opposing central government's farm bills, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the former's job is to incite outrage among people. He further asked Kejriwal to point out the exact provision of new agriculture bills that give advantage to corporates. Anil Vij informed that all previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their produce to specific places under set conditions will be removed. "As made clear by the Prime Minister, MSPs and all Mandis will stay. All farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so. But others will be able to sell their produce to whomsoever and where ever they'd want," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published

Haryana State in northern India

Ballabhgarh incident: 'There was pressure on her to change religion and marry,' says victim's father

Ballabhgarh incident: 'There was pressure on her to change religion and marry,' says victim's father

On October 26, a 21-year-old college girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Ballabhgarh. According to police, the incident happened when the woman went to write her college exam. Two accused have been arrested in the incident and are in the police custody. According to victim's father, "There was pressure on her to change her religion and marry." Earlier today, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar assured strict action against the culprits.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

Sohna City in Haryana, India

3 shooters, 2 police officials injured in exchange of fire in Gurugram

3 shooters, 2 police officials injured in exchange of fire in Gurugram

Three shooters and two policemen were injured in an exchange of fire in Gurugram. The incident happened at Sohna area on evening of October 06. Police has arrested the accused. ACP (Crime) Preet Pal said, "After being informed that they were going to murder a property dealer, police laid a trap and arrested them following the encounter."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:10Published
Last rites of social activist Swami Agnivesh performed in Gurugram

Last rites of social activist Swami Agnivesh performed in Gurugram

Last rites of social activist and former Haryana MLA Swami Agnivesh were performed at Behlpa village in Sohna area of Gurugram on September 12. He passed away at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Delhi on Friday. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Faridabad district District of Haryana in India


United States Congress Legislature of the United States

