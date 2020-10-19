Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

State in Australia sees no new Covid cases

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:52s - Published
State in Australia sees no new Covid cases

State in Australia sees no new Covid cases

The State of Victoria in Australia says they have no new cases of COVID in at least four months.

They will begin the reopening process.

ANOTHER ROUND IS NEEDED BEFORESUPPLIES RUN OUT AT THE END OFTHE YEAR.NEW THIS MORNING...THEAUSTRALIAN STATE OF VICTORIAWILL EASE COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS,AFTER REPORTING NO NEW CASES FORTHE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN FOURMONTHS.starting today, THE CITY OFMELBOURNE WILL MOVE OUT OFLOCKDOWN, WITH RESIDENTS ALLOWEDTO LEAVE THEIR HOMES.ALL RETAIL SHOPS, RESTAURANTS,CAFES, AND PUBS WILL ALSO BEALLOWED TO REOPEN.PEOPLE ARE ASKED TO STAYVIGILANT, SAYING "UNTIL AVACCINE COMES, THERE IS NONORMAL, THERE IS ONLY COVIDNORMAL."Daniel Andres, Premier ofVictoria: Restaurants, hotels,cafes and bars, they will reopenas well.

Indoor, there will be amaximum of 20 people seated,with 10 people per space.Outdoor, a maximum of 50 peoplewith 1 person per 2 squaremeter




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The state of Victoria, Australia went from over 700 new COVID cases per day to recording zero new cases in the last 24hours, thanks to a...

Premier Daniel Andrews says the sole case recorded overnight involves a person who has previously...
Upworthy - Published

Telangana records 948 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

Telangana on Monday recorded 948 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. With the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNA


Watch: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is live

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is providing a COVID-19 update alongside state heath officials. It...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 854 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths [Video]

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 854 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 854 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Monday, including two in Jackson County.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Mayor Bill De Blasio Urges New York To Stay In State For Holidays [Video]

Mayor Bill De Blasio Urges New York To Stay In State For Holidays

Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging New Yorkers to stay home for the holidays. The plea comes amid fears of a second wave and rising coronavirus cases across the country; CBS2 political reporter Marcia..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
Cook County facing new COVID restrictions as cases rise in Chicago suburbs [Video]

Cook County facing new COVID restrictions as cases rise in Chicago suburbs

State health officials announced additional coronavirus restrictions are coming to suburban Cook County this week, as COVID-19 positivity rates in Chicago’s north suburbs passed the state’s..

Credit: WGN     Duration: 01:33Published