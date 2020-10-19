State in Australia sees no new Covid cases

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 minutes ago

The State of Victoria in Australia says they have no new cases of COVID in at least four months.

ANOTHER ROUND IS NEEDED BEFORESUPPLIES RUN OUT AT THE END OFTHE YEAR.NEW THIS MORNING...THEAUSTRALIAN STATE OF VICTORIAWILL EASE COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS,AFTER REPORTING NO NEW CASES FORTHE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN FOURMONTHS.starting today, THE CITY OFMELBOURNE WILL MOVE OUT OFLOCKDOWN, WITH RESIDENTS ALLOWEDTO LEAVE THEIR HOMES.ALL RETAIL SHOPS, RESTAURANTS,CAFES, AND PUBS WILL ALSO BEALLOWED TO REOPEN.PEOPLE ARE ASKED TO STAYVIGILANT, SAYING "UNTIL AVACCINE COMES, THERE IS NONORMAL, THERE IS ONLY COVIDNORMAL."Daniel Andres, Premier ofVictoria: Restaurants, hotels,cafes and bars, they will reopenas well.

Indoor, there will be amaximum of 20 people seated,with 10 people per space.Outdoor, a maximum of 50 peoplewith 1 person per 2 squaremeter