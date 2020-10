SoFi Stadium Lit Up In Dodger Colors After World Series Win Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:22s - Published 2 minutes ago SoFi Stadium Lit Up In Dodger Colors After World Series Win SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers, was lit up in Dodger colors after their World Series win. 0

