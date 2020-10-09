Video Credit: WFFT - Published 5 minutes ago

Carroll middle school students lend a hand to a local church to make sure they're stocked for the upcoming season.

It comes as covid-19 has put a strain on many food pantries across northeast indiana.fox 55's mallory beard highlights these students doing their part in the fort wayne community for this week's 'kids who care.'

Carroll middle school's taylor thiele donated two hundred dollars to her school's annual food drive.taylor thiele//carroll ms, 7th grade "to think about the people who might not have homes like you.

Who might have the things you have or even food."

The middle school students will help huntertown united methodist church replenish their food pantry for the fall and winter seasons.an initiative blake williams says he's watched his students take pride in for the last six to seven years since starting the drive.blake williams//7th grade teacher "we're trying to help the kids understand that there's a bigger cause out there and we think that this is one of the most important things we do here at carroll middle school is to help those families that are in need."

The students recognize covid-19 has increased the need for food locally.

Especially for those who don't have it.

Lyla ward//carroll ms, 7th grade "people are already going through so much.

So people who are already going through a lot, now are already going through more...and it helps to help, you know."

Seventh grader bradyn lothamer says after participating in the food drive, he's learned that we can be more mindful of how much we purchase on a daily basis.

Bradyn lothamer//carr oll middle school, 6th grade "we don't need 50 jars of peanut butter or something like that."

And if we have the means to give...bradyn lothamer//carroll middle school, 6th grade "we can at least donate some of it."

When asked if he'll participate in the food drive next year after seeing the impact it made on the community, bradyn shakes his head in agreement.bradyn lothamer//carroll middle school, 6th grade "i believe so."

With kids who care, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55 news.

