Megan Thee Stallion leads BET Hip Hop Award winners with three gongs

Megan Thee Stallion calls Tory Lanez 'genuinely crazy' after he insists she's still his friend



Tory Lanez has been branded "genuinely crazy" by Megan Thee Stallion, after he insisted he's still friends with her following allegations he shot Megan in the foot after a party in July.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on January 1, 1970