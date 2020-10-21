Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion leads BET Hip Hop Award winners with three gongs

Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night, taking home three prizes including the coveted Hip Hop Artist of the Year gong.


Megan Thee Stallion calls Tory Lanez 'genuinely crazy' after he insists she's still his friend [Video]

Tory Lanez has been branded "genuinely crazy" by Megan Thee Stallion, after he insisted he's still friends with her following allegations he shot Megan in the foot after a party in July.

 Tory Lanez says he still considers Megan Thee Stallion a friend despite her claim he shot her ... but Meg doesn't sound too friendly. The rapper proclaimed his..
BET Hip Hop Awards: Stormzy, Megan Thee Stallion and Pop Smoke win

Pop Smoke was honoured with a posthumous award, while Stormzy won in the international category.
Megan Thee Stallion Wins Big At BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion Wins Big At BET Awards Watch VideoLast night, rapper Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner at the 15th annual BET Hip Hop...
Megan Thee Stallion gives album update and hints at City Girls collab [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion has given her fans an update on her debut album and hinted at a possible collaboration with hip-hop duo City Girls.

Juice Wrld's Mother Admits Her Biggest Fear Was Him Overdosing [Video]

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Young Buck Fires Back At 50 Cent After Jab Over Girlfriend's Arrest [Video]

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

