Delhi University VC suspended over 'misconduct' | Oneindia News

Over 50% people cast vote in Bihar polls phase 1; Shrill campaigning in Bihar, Yogi rakes up J&K; Faridabad murder: Tauseef has congress relatives, says Anil Vij; Delhi University VC suspended over 'misconduct'; Delhi govt permits sale of only 'green crackers'; Maharashtra govt seeks resumption of Mumbai locals for general public; PM Modi to participate in Ekta Diwas programme in Gujarat.



Related videos from verified sources Delhi University's first cut off list 2020 released, cut-off for top courses at 100 %|Oneindia News



Once again the Cut-offs at the top colleges of Delhi University touch the sky. The Delhi University has announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with the Lady Shri Ram.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in Delhi riots case | Oneindia News



Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell for his alleged role in the riots that broke out in north-east delhi in February this year... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:02 Published on September 14, 2020