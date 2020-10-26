Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How a Small Piece of Technology Can Change Your World

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:06s - Published
How a Small Piece of Technology Can Change Your World

How a Small Piece of Technology Can Change Your World

According to the National Institutes of Health nearly 30 Million Americans have a hearing loss issue and could benefit from hearing aids.

However, fewer than 16% of Americans have ever used one.

Joining us today is Dr. Laurel Christensen.

The Chief Audiology Officer of GN Hearing to explain how to pick the right hearing aid for yourself and your loved ones.

October is National Audiology Awareness Month and serves as a time to provide the resources and information to take the next steps and make the right decisions in choosing the hearing aid that will benefit your quality of life.

To learn more visit gn.com.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Instant Dreams Documentary movie [Video]

Instant Dreams Documentary movie

Instant Dreams Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Instant Dreams is a feature documentary about the fascination and love for Polaroids. When Polaroid announced the end of instant film in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:03Published
Toyota Develops Hanging 'Butler Robot' To Help The Elderly At Home [Video]

Toyota Develops Hanging 'Butler Robot' To Help The Elderly At Home

Toyota has designed a 'robot butler' that hangs from the ceiling aimed at helping the elderly in their homes. The Toyota Research Institute (TRI) believes the world’s ageing population is a cause for..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO [Video]

Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO

Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world's largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published