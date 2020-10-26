How a Small Piece of Technology Can Change Your World

According to the National Institutes of Health nearly 30 Million Americans have a hearing loss issue and could benefit from hearing aids.

However, fewer than 16% of Americans have ever used one.

Joining us today is Dr. Laurel Christensen.

The Chief Audiology Officer of GN Hearing to explain how to pick the right hearing aid for yourself and your loved ones.

October is National Audiology Awareness Month and serves as a time to provide the resources and information to take the next steps and make the right decisions in choosing the hearing aid that will benefit your quality of life.

To learn more visit gn.com.