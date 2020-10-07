Wednesday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: HTLD, CCK Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:57s - Published Wednesday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: HTLD, CCK Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Monday, Heartland Express' Director, James G. Pratt, made a $188,120 purchase of HTLD, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $18.81 each. Heartland Express, is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. And also on Monday, Richard H. Fearon bought $88,170 worth of Crown Holdings, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $88.17 each. Crown Holdings is trading off about 2.9% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag CCK at a price even lower than Fearon did, with the stock changing hands as low as $84.90 at last check today -- that's 3.7% under Fearon's purchase price.





