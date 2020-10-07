Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wednesday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: HTLD, CCK

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Wednesday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: HTLD, CCK

Wednesday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: HTLD, CCK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Heartland Express' Director, James G.

Pratt, made a $188,120 purchase of HTLD, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $18.81 each.

Heartland Express, is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Monday, Richard H.

Fearon bought $88,170 worth of Crown Holdings, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $88.17 each.

Crown Holdings is trading off about 2.9% on the day Wednesday.

Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag CCK at a price even lower than Fearon did, with the stock changing hands as low as $84.90 at last check today -- that's 3.7% under Fearon's purchase price.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wednesday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: PFC [Video]

Wednesday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: PFC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published
Wednesday 10/21 Insider Buying Report: CDAK, ALGS [Video]

Wednesday 10/21 Insider Buying Report: CDAK, ALGS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published
Wednesday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: TLYS, NOVA [Video]

Wednesday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: TLYS, NOVA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published