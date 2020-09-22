Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stretch & Bobbito Talk 30th Anniversary, Their New Apple Music Show, & Remastering Rare Freestyles

Video Credit: Complex News - Duration: 15:53s - Published
Stretch & Bobbito Talk 30th Anniversary, Their New Apple Music Show, & Remastering Rare Freestyles

Stretch & Bobbito Talk 30th Anniversary, Their New Apple Music Show, & Remastering Rare Freestyles

The legendary radio pioneers chopped it up with us as they enter a new era in their ever evolving friendship.

The Stretch & Bobbito Show introduced a generation of rap fans to the likes of Wu-Tang, Busta Rhymes, Big L, and Jay-Z and now they’ll be flexing their music taste on a new show on Apple Music.

They’ll also be dropping EPs of remastered freestyles from their influential radio show which originally aired on Columbia University’s WCKR 89.9 FM. 


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gloria Estefan & Drew on 40’s Being The Best Years of Their Lives [Video]

Gloria Estefan & Drew on 40’s Being The Best Years of Their Lives

Music legend Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefean & Niece Lili Estefan on their new show ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:37Published
Kelly Clarkson 'didn't see' divorce coming [Video]

Kelly Clarkson 'didn't see' divorce coming

'Since U Been Gone' singer Kelly Clarkson admitted she "didn't see" her divorce coming, and while she won't be saying too much on her talk show she has been writing new music.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published