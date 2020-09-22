Stretch & Bobbito Talk 30th Anniversary, Their New Apple Music Show, & Remastering Rare Freestyles

The legendary radio pioneers chopped it up with us as they enter a new era in their ever evolving friendship.

The Stretch & Bobbito Show introduced a generation of rap fans to the likes of Wu-Tang, Busta Rhymes, Big L, and Jay-Z and now they’ll be flexing their music taste on a new show on Apple Music.

They’ll also be dropping EPs of remastered freestyles from their influential radio show which originally aired on Columbia University’s WCKR 89.9 FM.