Walter Wallace Jr's son: 'Racist cops got my dad' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:46s - Published 7 minutes ago Walter Wallace Jr's son: 'Racist cops got my dad' When asked to talk about his father, Zamir Wallace remembered the times he played with him and taught him how to be a man. 0

Tweets about this Wicked Guide ⚔ RT @a_centrism: The victim was a consummate low-life, with a CV that included punching his mother & a cop, and racking up felonies & nine o… 5 minutes ago κρυμμένο στο βράχο Walter Wallace Jr was a twin. Of course right? His oldest son says, "white racist cops got my own dad". Cute right?… https://t.co/y5hELT1u6g 6 minutes ago Hit Music [WATCH] Walter Wallace Jr.’s Son: White Racist Cops Got My Dad, https://t.co/MQHMBt2d04 11 minutes ago Gidget Griffith Son of Walter Wallace Jr.: 'White racist cops got my own dad' https://t.co/aSTzX51KJn THIS IS HOW THEY TEACH THEIR… https://t.co/MiENJfL8uf 17 minutes ago Robert kooll Ransom RT @TheRealDaytime: Walter Wallace’s mom, who witnessed her son’s death, also denounced the looting that has occurred in Philadelphia. http… 23 minutes ago The Real Walter Wallace’s mom, who witnessed her son’s death, also denounced the looting that has occurred in Philadelphia. https://t.co/uCLUoj9gqm 26 minutes ago

