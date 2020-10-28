Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walter Wallace Jr's son: 'Racist cops got my dad'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Walter Wallace Jr's son: 'Racist cops got my dad'

Walter Wallace Jr's son: 'Racist cops got my dad'

When asked to talk about his father, Zamir Wallace remembered the times he played with him and taught him how to be a man.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

wickedguide

Wicked Guide ⚔ RT @a_centrism: The victim was a consummate low-life, with a CV that included punching his mother & a cop, and racking up felonies & nine o… 5 minutes ago

idciart

κρυμμένο στο βράχο Walter Wallace Jr was a twin. Of course right? His oldest son says, "white racist cops got my own dad". Cute right?… https://t.co/y5hELT1u6g 6 minutes ago

hitmustv

Hit Music [WATCH] Walter Wallace Jr.&#8217;s Son: White Racist Cops Got My Dad, https://t.co/MQHMBt2d04 11 minutes ago

GidgetGriffit12

Gidget Griffith Son of Walter Wallace Jr.: 'White racist cops got my own dad' https://t.co/aSTzX51KJn THIS IS HOW THEY TEACH THEIR… https://t.co/MiENJfL8uf 17 minutes ago

RobertRansom3

Robert kooll Ransom RT @TheRealDaytime: Walter Wallace’s mom, who witnessed her son’s death, also denounced the looting that has occurred in Philadelphia. http… 23 minutes ago

TheRealDaytime

The Real Walter Wallace’s mom, who witnessed her son’s death, also denounced the looting that has occurred in Philadelphia. https://t.co/uCLUoj9gqm 26 minutes ago