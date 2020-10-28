What is the 'Monster Mash'? An investigation Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 days ago What is the 'Monster Mash'? An investigation A Halloween conspiracy theory going viral on Twitter has social media users coming to a startling realization about Bobby Pickett’s beloved perennial hit “Monster Mash”.The theory suggests that we have never truly heard the Monster Mash; we’ve only heard a song describing a monster party where the mash was played.“Very troubling that the song ‘Monster Mash’ isn’t the Monster Mash,” the user wrote.“It’s a song about the Monster Mash, which is not itself heard on the track, and is fundamentally unknowable to us”.The tweet is just the latest installation in a long-standing tradition of October viral posts expressing the same idea: We do not know the real Monster Mash.The concept is similar to how Tenacious D’s “Tribute” is not the greatest song in the world; it’s just, well, a tribute to it.And, since Pickett died in 2007 without the chance to weigh in on the kooky theory.we can’t exactly ask him if it holds any merit 0

