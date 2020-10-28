Rob Manfred was booed heartily in bizarre World Series aftermath

Stores Sell Out As Hundreds Of Dodger Fans Line Up To Get World Series GearDodger fans woke up early Wednesday and lined up at Dicks Sporting Goods stores across the Southland to get their hands on World Series gear the morning after the Boys in Blue won their first title in..
Downtown LA Foot Locker, Other Stores Looted, Multiple Arrests After Dodgers World Series Celebrations Turn ViolentA Foot Locker was among several downtown Los Angeles businesses which were looted or vandalized after the Dodgers clinched their first World Series in 32 years Tuesday night. Tina Patel reports.
Dodger fans celebrate World Series win with fireworks in the streets of L.A.Fans were reveling in the streets of East Los Angeles Tuesday night after the Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988.