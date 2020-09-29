David Duchovny Talks 'The Craft: Legacy'

While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, "The X-Files" star David Duchovny reveals what fans can expect of his creepy character in "The Craft: Legacy".



Related videos from verified sources THE CRAFT 2 LEGACY movie



THE CRAFT 2 LEGACY movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A group of high school students form a coven of witches. A sequel of the 1996 film, "The Craft". Director: Zoe Lister-Jones Writer: Zoe.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:38 Published on September 29, 2020 THE CRAFT LEGACY Movie (2020) - Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny



THE CRAFT LEGACY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In Blumhouse's continuation of the cult hit THE CRAFT, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:35 Published on September 29, 2020 The Craft: Legacy - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the supernatural horror movie The Craft: Legacy, directed by Zoe Lister-Jones. It stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Michelle Monaghan and.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:28 Published on September 29, 2020