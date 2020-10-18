Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Wanted to come back stronger after last defeat, says Pollard

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Wanted to come back stronger after last defeat, says Pollard

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Wanted to come back stronger after last defeat, says Pollard

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28.

Maintaining the team at the top in the points table, Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said that after the defeat in the last game, they wanted to come back stronger.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

2020 Indian Premier League 2020 Indian Premier League 13th edition of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich [Video]

IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich

Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Good to see David Warner so aggressive, says Rashid Khan [Video]

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Good to see David Warner so aggressive, says Rashid Khan

After registering 88 runs win over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan lauded skipper David Warner and said that he is capable of producing brilliant innings, he has done in the past and good to see him so aggressive today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: MI to lock horns with RCB in Abu Dhabi [Video]

IPL 2020: MI to lock horns with RCB in Abu Dhabi

Team players of Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today in Abu Dhabi. Team Mumbai Indians is sitting pretty at the top of IPL points table with 14 points from 11 games.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore based franchisee of the Indian Premier League


Kieron Pollard Kieron Pollard West Indian cricketer

Kieron Pollard appreciates Bumrah's bowling, calls him world class cricketer [Video]

Kieron Pollard appreciates Bumrah's bowling, calls him world class cricketer

Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard after the defeat against Kings XI Punjab said that the team will look back and analyse the game. Pollard appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the Super Over. He said, "Bumrah is a world class cricketer He has been number 1 in couple of formats for a long period of time. He has gone leaps and bounds for us." Pollard further assured that the team will look into areas of improvement and come back as a stronger unit. "For us, it is the matter of pin point in the areas where we can improve as a team. And once we do that we come out stronger as a unit. We have been playing some very good cricket, let's not take away that fact, having said that we were not able to cross the line today. We accept it. We will look back and analyse the game and we will come up with a better plan. I know people are accustomed to us winning cricket games so we will try to go ahead, plan properly and execute it properly," said Pollard.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published
'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match [Video]

'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match

The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super Over was a tie. Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile's late quickfire knocks powered the team to 176/6. In the Second Super Over, MI batted first and scored 11 runs. But from KXIP Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal easily took away the match by the fourth ball. Kieron Pollard said that the team played a good game of cricket. Pollard said, "We can look at our errors and say that's where we lost our game. But I think we have played a very good game of cricket. We batted well and got a 170 and bringing it down to the last over." Over Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock batting in the first Super Over, Pollard said, "These guys are world class cricketers and opening batsmen and can play but it didn't work so. We will have a lot of articles and a lot of questions on what ifs and what could have happened. But at the end of it you have to sometimes, make the right decision and back whatever happens at the end."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Cricket ground in the United Arab Emirates

IPL 2020: Languishing at bottom, CSK and RR set for fierce battle in Abu Dhabi [Video]

IPL 2020: Languishing at bottom, CSK and RR set for fierce battle in Abu Dhabi

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19. RR squad left their hotel from Dubai for today's game. On the other side, CSK team players also left their hotel from Dubai for playing their next game in Abu Dhabi. Steve Smith-led team stands at 8th position in IPL points table while MS Dhoni-led squad stands at 7th position in the tournament so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates


Tweets about this

twofreters

TwoFreters #FBPE #GTTO 🇩🇪🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌍 @markoftheD Maybe they never wanted to go to France... Maybe they have family here... Maybe they dont know all Euro… https://t.co/h4zmEE935i 3 seconds ago

OkePhilips

horkey RT @AlexGoldberg_: Hardly even happy. Wanted more goals. Ice cold. The best is yet to come. https://t.co/IxT1cdt2ky 31 seconds ago

KaosTheoryTV

KaosTheory We have shipped masks to 16 different states including Alaska. I am reaching out to y'all - My followers and fans:… https://t.co/MIkN2ouVru 1 minute ago

tamiralanea

lanea. I’ve never wanted my period to come so badly as I have this week. I’m not trying to deal with it when I’m at the hot springs next week 1 minute ago

Solverofworldz

❤ Solverofproblemz 🌈 @XLord2019 Give me multiple reasons why hes real. I'll tell you why he isn't. 1. If he really exist the world would… https://t.co/r5VkAoDF1H 2 minutes ago

JulianSerena

Julian Serena @GlobalProTrader @Silverbull21 Wanted to come back to this tweet David and say “thank you”. It had never occurred t… https://t.co/790Jp7Dzs3 2 minutes ago

hobi4eva

n☻ra⁷❍ i think she would get along better with my brother so i gave her his instagram and mine so we could be friends sinc… https://t.co/0J1YxmrrhM 2 minutes ago

deansfam4

Julie @kdlang Do you have dual citizenship? I saw you in Nova Scotia a few years ago and you said you were Canadian again… https://t.co/PIV8x0p1Gd 2 minutes ago