IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Wanted to come back stronger after last defeat, says Pollard

Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.
After registering 88 runs win over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan lauded skipper David Warner and said that he is capable of producing brilliant innings, he has done in the past and good to see him so aggressive today.
Team players of Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today in Abu Dhabi. Team Mumbai Indians is sitting pretty at the top of IPL points table with 14 points from 11 games.
Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard after the defeat against Kings XI Punjab said that the team will look back and analyse the game. Pollard appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the Super Over. He said, "Bumrah is a world class cricketer He has been number 1 in couple of formats for a long period of time. He has gone leaps and bounds for us." Pollard further assured that the team will look into areas of improvement and come back as a stronger unit. "For us, it is the matter of pin point in the areas where we can improve as a team. And once we do that we come out stronger as a unit. We have been playing some very good cricket, let's not take away that fact, having said that we were not able to cross the line today. We accept it. We will look back and analyse the game and we will come up with a better plan. I know people are accustomed to us winning cricket games so we will try to go ahead, plan properly and execute it properly," said Pollard.
The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super Over was a tie. Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile's late quickfire knocks powered the team to 176/6. In the Second Super Over, MI batted first and scored 11 runs. But from KXIP Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal easily took away the match by the fourth ball. Kieron Pollard said that the team played a good game of cricket. Pollard said, "We can look at our errors and say that's where we lost our game. But I think we have played a very good game of cricket. We batted well and got a 170 and bringing it down to the last over." Over Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock batting in the first Super Over, Pollard said, "These guys are world class cricketers and opening batsmen and can play but it didn't work so. We will have a lot of articles and a lot of questions on what ifs and what could have happened. But at the end of it you have to sometimes, make the right decision and back whatever happens at the end."
Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19. RR squad left their hotel from Dubai for today's game. On the other side, CSK team players also left their hotel from Dubai for playing their next game in Abu Dhabi. Steve Smith-led team stands at 8th position in IPL points table while MS Dhoni-led squad stands at 7th position in the tournament so far.