Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adele Is Dating Rapper Skepta: 'Things Have Been Heating Up,' Says Source

Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Adele Is Dating Rapper Skepta: 'Things Have Been Heating Up,' Says Source

Adele Is Dating Rapper Skepta: 'Things Have Been Heating Up,' Says Source

"They run in the same circles in London, and she's having fun," a source tells PEOPLE of Adele and her new beau Skepta in this week's issue


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Adele & Skepta Are Dating & 'Things Have Been Heating Up,' Source Says!

The rumors are apparently true – Adele is dating British rapper Skepta! The pair have actually been...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

PROUDFM

103.9 Proud FM Adele is Apparently Dating British Rapper, Skepta! https://t.co/A2UAadjelN 23 seconds ago

TheOtherManning

Manning Eli RT @PopCrave: Adele subtly addresses reports that she’s dating British rapper Skepta in new post thanking fans: “America I love you so muc… 30 seconds ago

Mathew19142816

𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙬 𝑪𝒛𝒆𝒓 RT @PulseNigeria247: Adele and Nigerian rapper Skepta are reportedly dating https://t.co/MUVY6VEksB https://t.co/wfUWHLOczI 57 seconds ago

Troymungs45

Troy🦉 RT @TMZ: Adele Dating British Rapper Skepta https://t.co/lNKs7e2wtS 1 minute ago

bigmanhimseIf

ٰ RT @people: Adele Is Dating Rapper Skepta: 'Things Have Been Heating Up,' Says Source​ https://t.co/nCSnUyaXcC 2 minutes ago

EyeLyftBitches

Satoru Gojo Stan Account Adele Is Dating Rapper Skepta: 'Things Have Been Heating Up,' Says Source https://t.co/es4rCFmCoO 3 minutes ago

NaijameritNG

Naijamerit British Singer, Adele Reportedly Dating Nigerian Rapper, Skepta https://t.co/es7Uc6S9il 6 minutes ago

JenifferLovers

Jeniffer Lopez Adele Says She's Single Amid Dating Rumors With British Rapper Skepta https://t.co/32k12fWaXO 7 minutes ago