Olmsted County has a program to help those who could face eviction once the state lifts its ban on evictions.

Help From United Way

Way./// a lot of us have been dealt an economic blow by this pandemic.

People have been furloughed or let go altogether.

A lot of people aren't getting a paycheck.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live with a look at that program.

"* i'm at the unite of olmsted county where its board of directors has earmarked a forty thousand dollar grant to provide assistance to households facing eviction.

The state has placed a suspension on evictions.

Landlords aren't able to evict tenants.

When that ends, the united way of olmsted county is expecting a flood of eviction filings.

United way is making money available to keep families in their homes this winter.

The money will be used to help families with legal services through the eviction prevention program.

That program connects people who may be facing eviction with emergency financial "people are out of work, they are supplemental benfits from the federal government have ended, people aren't sure how they are going to pay their rent, and landlords aren't sure how they are going to continue to maintain their properties if they're not getting that income."

The funding to legal assistance of olmsted county will also support a client housing fund that pays for expenses including court costs.

Live in rochester, samantha soto kimt news 3 if you need additional financial support for housing costs, you are urged to reach out to southern minnesota legal services.

