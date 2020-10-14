Covid-19 Testing Extended Through November

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 4 minutes ago

Task force" is extending covid-19 testing in the river city.

Jessica-- here at the c-k newsome center behind me--testing has been underway for last few months--- it was announced earlier today--- testing will be extend through november... testing---which is administered by optum- serve----is available for those who live and work in the evansville region..

Operations will continue monday thru friday from 8 in the morning until 8 at night.... registration is required----and no medical insurance is necessary.... city officials say as we approach the winter months-- testing in the river city is critical-- "as we see positive cases increase, a big contributing factor to that is the amount of testing.

Testing has also increased dramatically so when we see the reports have increased, positive cases, we also have to keep that in mind that there is substantial more testing that is going on as well."

On average--the c-k newsome center has the capacity to test a little more than one hundred people a day.

The testing is completely free... if you want to find a time to get tested---- you can find a link from reopen evansville---on our website at wevv dot com.

