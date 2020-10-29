Global  
 

Trump Guts Protections For Alaska Forest, Opens It To Logging

The Trump administration on Wednesday moved to open Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.

Alaska’s Tongass National Forest is the world’s largest intact temperate rainforest.

Trump and his admin opened it to logging and other development.

This obliterates protections established more than a century ago by President Theodore Roosevelt.

Trump claims his own conservation record somehow stacks up to that of Roosevelt.


