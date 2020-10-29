Music at Football Practice

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

For years, people have worked out to music to get the juices flowing, and now many football teams do it as well.

From the n-f-l, to college, to even high school, many teams pump up the jam in practice.

Wright:"there's some days i enjoy it.

There's some days i don't."

Wright:"it's pretty cool.

Kids like it, so that's why we do it."

Fitzgerald:"i was always one that was old fashion, and we're not going to do this.

But i t just kind of picks the kids up when it's a tuesday, and it's 80 degrees and after school."

Coach:"what y'all know about this?

What y'all know about this!

Look."

Akins:"you know the kids like it.

I don't like to talk over it because it's hard to learn when the kids are dancing around.

Sometimes you have a hard time really getting your point across."

Coach:"you got to be loud."

Song:"i said a hip-hop.

To hippy.

To hip hop hippy."

Akins:"the kids love it.

One thing you really have to be aware of is how much the kids love doing something."

Song:"what you hear is not a test."

Arnold:"i prefer music when we're out here.

Be it country.

Hip-hop.

Whatever it is."

Song:"i mean for real.

How you feel."

Wright:"we have feel good friday.

We have throw back thursday."

Wright:"it took a little while to get used to it.

The more.

The more i'm around it.

The more.

It feels more strange when it's not on now."

Arnold:"when you wake up early in the morning, the music definitely gets you going.

Gets you excited.

Gets some energy throughout the whole team, and it gets your ready to play at