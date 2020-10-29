US Senate candidate Warnock campaigns in Fort Valley

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 minutes ago

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- A candidate in the crowded race for US Senate made a stop in Fort Valley Wednesday.

And fort valley mayor barbara williams says this is the first candidate running for senate ... to visit the city in more than thirty years.

Reverend doctor raphael warnock made an appearance at a drive in meet and greet at fort valley state university.

Warnock covered topics like funding for rural communities ..

And the importance of taking advantage of opportunities to create change.

The reason i love this country is that whatever flaws it has, whatever challenges it has had: it has always had a path to make america a better nation.

If elected... warnock says his goals include expanding healthcare, and