EARLY VOTING -- MORGAN CITY

To the polls.

While zeta prepares to make landfall , the last day to early vote will also end today and morgan city has already seen over 500 residents voting today at the polls..

Our news 15 patsy douglas has more on the story ..

Nat sound - well , we might not get to vote again , ya know the last day is november 3rd and honestly for me i's personal cause its my first time voting vo - mayor of morgan city, frank grizzaffi says that he is surprised to see so many peopleat the polls as early voting ends with tropical storm approaching..

Sot - "for a small town like morgan city , probably more than 50% of the voters have alreadyvoted , uh that has been a key , for most elections nowadays , is people like to get it in and get it over with "vo - grizzaffi tells me that the city has faced an unpredicted hurricane season.

Sot - "we do't expect much evacuation , a lot of people have already prepared , we have already had multiple hurricanes uh coming our way so uh right now i's just a matter of uh we got flood walls that protect our city" vo - st mary parish registrar of voters , jolene holcomee says if you are doing early voting,check in advance to make sure the polls are still open sot - "i do't think we have had any damage from any of our polling places from recent stormsbecause we have had some storms , and i know we had some flooding in cypremort point where we do have a polling place but i think tha's all subsided and i think i's still usable for this election .."

Vo tag - holcomee says if you are preparing for this storm , make sure that you go early votebefore the polls close.

In morgan citypatsy douglas news 15.