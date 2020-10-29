Jenrick: Government committed to localised approach
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Jenrick: Government committed to localised approach
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has dismissed calls for a national lockdown after similar measures were announced in Germany and France - saying the government is determined to continue with a 'proportionate, localised approach' to deal with coronavirus.
Report by Etemadil.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn