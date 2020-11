Lincoln businesses feel sting of canceled game Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:47s - Published 3 weeks ago Lincoln businesses feel sting of canceled game 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RETAILERS WERELOOKINGFORWARD TOGETTING ABUSINESS BOOSTTHIS WEEKEND.3 NEWS NOWREPORTERJESSIKA EIDSONHAS MORE ONHOW THE GAMECANCELLATIONWILL AFFECTBUSINESSES INDOWNTOWNLINCOLN."TUESDAY'S NEWSOF THE HUSKERSHOME GAME BEINGCANCELLED HAD ALOT OF FANSDISAPPOINTED.BUT HERE INLINCOLN,BUSINESSES WEREALSO FEELING THESTING." FOR THEBEST OF BIG REDSHOP INDOWNTOWNLINCOLN,FOOTBALL SEASONBRINGS IN ABOUT75% OF THEIRSALES FOR THEYEAR.BUT THE FIRSTHOME GAME,THAT'S ALMOSTLIKE A HOLIDAYFOR THE SHOP.16:25:20 "AFOOTBALL GAMEDAY ON THIS SIDE,THERE'S TIMEWHERE I CAN'TEVEN GETTHROUGH.I'VE HAD TO RUNAROUND OUTSIDETO THE FRONTDOOR.I'VE HAD TO RUNAROUND TO THEOTHER SIDE.I MEAN IT'S WALLTO WALL." WITHTHECORONAVIRUS,ALREADY SLOWINGDOWN SALES THISYEAR, HEARINGTHAT SATURDAY'SGAME WOULD BECANCELLED WASDEFINITELY ADISAPPOINTMENT.16:21:11 "I WASN'TSHOCKEDBECAUSE I KNEWTHAT IT WASPROBABLY GOINGTO HAPPEN, BUTWHEN THEY DOTHAT FINALANNOUNCEMENTIT'S KIND OF LIKE,'OH WE WEREALMOST THERE."FOR OTHERBUSINESSES THATAREN'T QUITE SOHUSKER FOCUSED,THE NEWS STILLBROUGHT SOMEUNEASE.SCREAMERSDINING ANDCABARET HASONLY BEEN IN THEHAYMARKET AREAFOR TWO YEARS,AND WHILE THERESTAURANTFOCUSES ONSTAGEPERFORMANCE,THEY STILL BRINGIN HUSKER FANSWHEN THE GAMETAKES CENTERSTAGE.18:34:13 "FIRSTYEAR OF COURSEIT WAS PRETTYTOUGH BECAUSENOBODY KNEW WEWERE HERE ORKNEW ABOUT US.AND THEN THESECOND YEAR ITGOT A LITTLEBETTER .WE WERELOOKINGFORWARD TO THISYEAR, STILLBUILDING ON THAT,SO WE DON'TREALLY KNOWWHAT'S GOING TOHAPPEN NOW."THAT'S ASENTIMENTSHARED BY MANYBUSINESSES THATARE CHANGINGGEARS JUST DAYSBEFORE THEHUSKERS WERESCHEDULED TOPLAY.THEY ARE HOPINGTHE WARMWEATHER ANDHALLOWEEN WILLSTILL BRING OUTCUSTOMERS TOMAKE UP FORSOME OF THATLOSS.ALONG WITH THATCANCELED GAMES,BUSINESSOWNERS SAYRISINGCORONAVIRUSCASES HAVE ALSOPLAYED A PART INLOW CUSTOMERTURNOUT LATELY.SOMEELEMENTARYSTUDENT





