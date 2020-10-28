Global  
 

Zeta Made Landfall In Southern Louisiana Jus Shy Of Being Category 3 Hurricane

Danya Bacchus reports Zeta lashed Louisiana and Mississippi with heavy rains and damaging winds.


Hurricane Zeta 'strengthening,' expected landfall in Louisiana as Category 2 storm

A reenergized Hurricane Zeta is taking aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday and is expected to...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRMENAFN.com


Zeta could be Category 2 Hurricane at landfall late this afternoon

Hurricane Zeta continues to show signs of strengthening as it approaches the Southeast Louisiana...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.com


Hurricane Zeta live updates: Storm speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana; landfall expected Wednesday afternoon

Hurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with landfall expected Wednesday afternoon...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNPR



WinnersMatter1

$M.O.F.I.O.S.O.$ RT @nscorp: Norfolk Southern continues to monitor Hurricane Zeta which is now a Category 2 hurricane that is currently affecting the Gulf C… 2 hours ago

nscorp

Norfolk Southern Norfolk Southern continues to monitor Hurricane Zeta which is now a Category 2 hurricane that is currently affectin… https://t.co/mtfikQttmQ 7 hours ago

GeoduckChuck

Charlie Phillips #Zeta made landfall today near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a high-end Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 m… https://t.co/IwpxNySOw4 11 hours ago

hburgamerican

Hattiesburg American Hurricane Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the latest National Hur… https://t.co/DKcxZ2yNeX 11 hours ago

tnvalleyweather

Tennessee Valley Weather 10/28/20 - 7:40pm: Hurricane Zeta made landfall earlier as a strong category 2 storm, and is rapidly moving NNE thr… https://t.co/m7VYObJbPo 12 hours ago

Mamamia1151

Mamamia Hurricane Zeta has made landfall in the southern shores along the Gulf. Keep us in your prayers America. https://t.co/Cicq0KDqHP 12 hours ago

RodH75727469

DEE SPORTS GUY ~Hurricane Zeta made landfall Category 2-110 mph. SE Louisiana, & Southern Mississippi currently under dangerous co… https://t.co/7jaJEdh58a 12 hours ago

EfrenHuerta2929

EfrenHuerta2929 Hurricane Zeta made landfall about 2 hours ago in Southern Louisiana for the 5th time this hurricane season. This i… https://t.co/eqj4MlwKge 13 hours ago


Hurricane Zeta Batters Louisiana and Mississippi [Video]

Hurricane Zeta Batters Louisiana and Mississippi

Hurricane Zeta is battering the Gulf Coast with life-threatening conditions and storm surge. According to CNN, the dangerous system has descended upon Louisiana and Mississippi. The Category 2 storm..

Hurricane Zeta rips through Louisiana [Video]

Hurricane Zeta rips through Louisiana

Hurricane Zeta has lashed Louisiana with heavy winds and rain.

Zeta's winds rip apart roof of popular St. Bernard Parish seafood restaurant [Video]

Zeta's winds rip apart roof of popular St. Bernard Parish seafood restaurant

Video from St. Bernard Parish shows the metal awning of Today's Ketch seafood restaurant ripped apart following Hurricane Zeta.

