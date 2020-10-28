Zeta Made Landfall In Southern Louisiana Jus Shy Of Being Category 3 Hurricane
Danya Bacchus reports Zeta lashed Louisiana and Mississippi with heavy rains and damaging winds.
$M.O.F.I.O.S.O.$ RT @nscorp: Norfolk Southern continues to monitor Hurricane Zeta which is now a Category 2 hurricane that is currently affecting the Gulf C… 2 hours ago
Norfolk Southern Norfolk Southern continues to monitor Hurricane Zeta which is now a Category 2 hurricane that is currently affectin… https://t.co/mtfikQttmQ 7 hours ago
Charlie Phillips #Zeta made landfall today near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a high-end Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 m… https://t.co/IwpxNySOw4 11 hours ago
Hattiesburg American Hurricane Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the latest National Hur… https://t.co/DKcxZ2yNeX 11 hours ago
Tennessee Valley Weather 10/28/20 - 7:40pm: Hurricane Zeta made landfall earlier as a strong category 2 storm, and is rapidly moving NNE thr… https://t.co/m7VYObJbPo 12 hours ago
Mamamia Hurricane Zeta has made landfall in the southern shores along the Gulf. Keep us in your prayers America. https://t.co/Cicq0KDqHP 12 hours ago
DEE SPORTS GUY ~Hurricane Zeta made landfall Category 2-110 mph. SE Louisiana, & Southern Mississippi currently under dangerous co… https://t.co/7jaJEdh58a 12 hours ago
EfrenHuerta2929 Hurricane Zeta made landfall about 2 hours ago in Southern Louisiana for the 5th time this hurricane season. This i… https://t.co/eqj4MlwKge 13 hours ago
Hurricane Zeta Batters Louisiana and MississippiHurricane Zeta is battering the Gulf Coast with life-threatening conditions and storm surge.
According to CNN, the dangerous system has descended upon Louisiana and Mississippi.
The Category 2 storm..
Hurricane Zeta rips through LouisianaHurricane Zeta has lashed Louisiana with heavy winds and rain.
Zeta's winds rip apart roof of popular St. Bernard Parish seafood restaurantVideo from St. Bernard Parish shows the metal awning of Today's Ketch seafood restaurant ripped apart following Hurricane Zeta.