Early morning fire under investigation by SJFD

Joseph fire crews responded to a house fire early this morning... the house is on the 45-hundred block of rock springs road.

The fire happened at about 4:15 this morning.

A fire inspector at the scene said the house was fully engulfed when they arrived.

The blaze damaged the house so much they decided not to put water on it at first, choosing instead to let the burning building collapse.

(sot ) "the idea was to let it burn enough to where it would collapse into the basement, rather than put it out and leave walls standing that could collapse and be dangerous to people."

The home owners recently moved away, and were not at the home when the fire happened, however a cat that was still in the home, and didn't survive the fire... the fire's cause is under investigation.

