Pigeon Creek Welcome Center Opens

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 week ago

The rest area is the first of ten new facilities planned for Indiana.

A new welcome center opened today in steuben county.

Fox 55's nico pennisi gives us an inside look at the facility.

The cut of a ribbon marks the opening of a rest stop folks have been waiting years for.

One of those people, state representative dennis zent, says that roadtrips with antsy grandkids will definitely benefit.

Dennis zent state representative "any time you're on a trip, i remember the children would always say are we about there yet?

Well grandchildren in this case would always ask me when is it going to be done?"the pigeon creek welcome center, located on i-69 just south of angola, opened its doors to the public this morning.

The 4.4 million dollar facility is more than just bathrooms and a place to grab a snack, indot communications director tony mayo says it's a slice of hoosier life.

Toni mayo communications director indot "a metal roof, red barn siding - we want visitors to say this is indiana heritage right here."steuben county is known for its rural communities as well as its lakes.

From the 18-foot windmill, to the shiny silo that reads "indiana welcomes you," the building reflects what architect jay smith says north east indiana is all about.

Jay smith architect "we developed it trying to use community elements throughout we came upon the agricultural design and used that as our basis and that's why it kind of has a barn/country look to it."nico stand up: "what sets this welcome center apart is the tourism room.

Behind me are glass cases with memorabilia from pokagon state park, steuben county schools and trine university.

In here, it almost feels like you're at a museum."pigeon creek is the first of ten new welcome centers planned for indiana.

Indot facilities management director steve mcavoy says each one will tell its own story.

Steve mcavoy statewide facilities management director indot "we try to design each one of them to represent the industry or the geography or the history of the region" in angola, nico pennisi, fox 55 news.

Indot's next project will be indot's next 3 news.

Indot's next project will be located on i-65 southbound, near the kankakee river.

Construction is