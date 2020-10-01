Thursday 10/29 Insider Buying Report: CCI, IBM

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Crown Castle International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director J.

Landis Martin bought 8,050 shares of CCI, for a cost of $161.19 each, for a total investment of $1.3M.

Investors can buy CCI at a price even lower than Martin did, with shares changing hands as low as $156.50 at last check today which is 2.9% below Martin's purchase price.

Crown Castle International is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Martin made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.42M shares for a cost of $130.61 each.

And at International Business Machines, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Sidney Taurel who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $110.75 each, for a total investment of $553,725.

International Business Machines is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday.

Investors have the opportunity to bag IBM even cheaper than Taurel did, with shares changing hands as low as $106.55 at last check today which is 3.8% under Taurel's purchase price.