Starmer defends Corbyn suspension

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Starmer defends Corbyn suspension

Starmer defends Corbyn suspension

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from the party pending an investigation over comments he made about anti-Semitism within Labour.

Report by Etemadil.

Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report [Video]

Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report

It comes after an investigation slammed the Labour Party over its response to allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:28Published
Corbyn suspended from Labour Party [Video]

Corbyn suspended from Labour Party

Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from Labour after stating that anti-Semitism in the party had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:17Published
Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report [Video]

Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger talks about Jeremy Corbyn's response to thereport into anti-Semitism that has led to his suspension from the party.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after thehuman rights watchdog found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

UK opposition party Labour suspends ex-leader

 Sir Keir Starmer acts after his predecessor says the scale of the problem in Labour had been "overstated".
BBC News
Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party [Video]

Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Equality and Human Rights Commission’sfindings were a “day of shame” for the party and he was “truly sorry”. Aninvestigation into anti-Semitism in Labour by the Equality and Human RightsCommission has found the party committed unlawful acts of harassment anddiscrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published
Labour leader apologises for anti-Semitism 'day of shame' [Video]

Labour leader apologises for anti-Semitism 'day of shame'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "truly sorry" after the Equality and Human Rights Commission found the party broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Sir Keir Starmer involved in road collision with cyclist

 Police are investigating the incident, which saw a cyclist taken to hospital.
BBC News

Jeremy Corbyn sealed suspension by insisting anti-Semitism had been ‘overstated’

The damning report into anti-Semitism under Jeremy Corbyn gave Sir Keir Starmer enough wiggle-room...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


