Charlie Sayt to Keir Starmer: Is Jeremy Corbyn anti-semitic?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Charlie Sayt to Keir Starmer: Is Jeremy Corbyn anti-semitic?

Charlie Sayt to Keir Starmer: Is Jeremy Corbyn anti-semitic?

Sir Keir Starmer appears on BBC Breakfast and discusses whether he thinksJeremy Corbyn is anti-semitic following his suspension from the Labour Partyafter the EHRC's findings on anti-Semitism.


Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Sir Keir Starmer responds to the suspension of former Labour leader JeremyCorbyn from the Labour Party. The move comes after the human rights watchdogfound the party broke equality law over its handling of anti-Semitismcomplaints. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party under Mr Corbyn's leadership was responsible for unlawful acts ofharassment and discrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published
Starmer defends Corbyn suspension

Starmer defends Corbyn suspension

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from the party pending an investigation over comments he made about anti-Semitism within Labour.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published

UK opposition party Labour suspends ex-leader

 Sir Keir Starmer acts after his predecessor says the scale of the problem in Labour had been "overstated".
BBC News
Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party

Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Equality and Human Rights Commission'sfindings were a "day of shame" for the party and he was "truly sorry". Aninvestigation into anti-Semitism in Labour by the Equality and Human RightsCommission has found the party committed unlawful acts of harassment anddiscrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Corbyn shocked and disappointed by suspension

Corbyn shocked and disappointed by suspension

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is "very shocked and very disappointed" by his suspension from the party, adding that he will appeal to those that made the decision to "kindly think again".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:09Published
Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings

Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings

Jeremy Corbyn says he will contest the decision to suspend him from Labourafter a human rights watchdog found the party under his leadership brokeequality laws in its handling of anti-Semitism.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown

Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick tells BBC Breakfast that the Governmenthas no plans for a full national lockdown and the three-tier Covid-19 strategyremains in place.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Danny Dyer: People who went to Eton can't run this country

Danny Dyer: People who went to Eton can’t run this country

Danny Dyer has told BBC Breakfast the coronavirus pandemic has proved "peoplewho went to Eton" are unable to run the country. The Eastenders actor said hewanted "working class people" who have "lived a real life" to be givenresponsibility for how the UK is run.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
Business Minister 'concerned' over MP claims that northern England regions are being left behind

Business Minister 'concerned' over MP claims that northern England regions are being left behind

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast that he is concerned aboutthe claims from some MPs that regions in northern England are being 'leftbehind'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
First Minister of Wales: Lockdown designed deliberately to be 'short but very sharp'

First Minister of Wales: Lockdown designed deliberately to be 'short but very sharp'

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the "firebreak"lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be"short but very sharp". He told BBC Breakfast that the effects of thelockdown, which begins at 6pm on Friday, will not be seen within the two-weekperiod but after it.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'

Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Suspension of Jeremy Corbyn the latest salvo in Labour’s civil war

 Jeremy Corbyn has said he will “strongly contest” his suspension from Labour, signalling another outbreak of hostilities in the party’s bitter civil war...
WorldNews
Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after thehuman rights watchdog found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Starmer under pressure to take action against Corbyn after anti-Semitism report

Sir Keir Starmer faces pressure to take action against Jeremy Corbyn after the former Labour leader...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Jeremy Corbyn sealed suspension by insisting anti-Semitism had been ‘overstated’

The damning report into anti-Semitism under Jeremy Corbyn gave Sir Keir Starmer enough wiggle-room...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Starmer: No reason for 'civil war' in Labour

Starmer: No reason for 'civil war' in Labour

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended his move to suspend Jeremy Corbyn after his response to a damning antisemitism report.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 15:19Published
Jeremy Corbyn's Reaction To The Labour Anti-Semitism Report

Jeremy Corbyn's Reaction To The Labour Anti-Semitism Report

"I did not fail on rooting out anti-Semitism in the Labour Party," former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn rejected claims that he was part of the problem after the human rights watchdog found the Labour party broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 04:37Published
Jeremy Corbyn Suspended From Labour Party

Jeremy Corbyn Suspended From Labour Party

Jeremy Corbyn is the former leader of the Labour party. His suspension comes after publication of a damning report into antisemitism.

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published