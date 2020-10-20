Charlie Sayt to Keir Starmer: Is Jeremy Corbyn anti-semitic?

First Minister of Wales: Lockdown designed deliberately to be 'short but very sharp'



First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the “firebreak”lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be“short but very sharp”. He told BBC Breakfast that the effects of thelockdown, which begins at 6pm on Friday, will not be seen within the two-weekperiod but after it.

