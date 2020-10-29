Global  
 

Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Sir Keir Starmer 'disappointed' with Jeremy Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Sir Keir Starmer responds to the suspension of former Labour leader JeremyCorbyn from the Labour Party.

The move comes after the human rights watchdogfound the party broke equality law over its handling of anti-Semitismcomplaints.

A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party under Mr Corbyn's leadership was responsible for unlawful acts ofharassment and discrimination.


Starmer defends Corbyn suspension [Video]

Starmer defends Corbyn suspension

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from the party pending an investigation over comments he made about anti-Semitism within Labour. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published

UK opposition party Labour suspends ex-leader

 Sir Keir Starmer acts after his predecessor says the scale of the problem in Labour had been "overstated".
BBC News
Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party [Video]

Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Equality and Human Rights Commission’sfindings were a “day of shame” for the party and he was “truly sorry”. Aninvestigation into anti-Semitism in Labour by the Equality and Human RightsCommission has found the party committed unlawful acts of harassment anddiscrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published
Labour leader apologises for anti-Semitism 'day of shame' [Video]

Labour leader apologises for anti-Semitism 'day of shame'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "truly sorry" after the Equality and Human Rights Commission found the party broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Corbyn shocked and disappointed by suspension [Video]

Corbyn shocked and disappointed by suspension

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is "very shocked and very disappointed" by his suspension from the party, adding that he will appeal to those that made the decision to "kindly think again". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:09Published
Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings

Jeremy Corbyn says he will contest the decision to suspend him from Labourafter a human rights watchdog found the party under his leadership brokeequality laws in its handling of anti-Semitism.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Suspension of Jeremy Corbyn the latest salvo in Labour’s civil war

 Jeremy Corbyn has said he will “strongly contest” his suspension from Labour, signalling another outbreak of hostilities in the party’s bitter civil war...
WorldNews

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce' [Video]

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'

Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report [Video]

Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report

It comes after an investigation slammed the Labour Party over its response to allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:28Published
Corbyn suspended from Labour Party [Video]

Corbyn suspended from Labour Party

Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from Labour after stating that anti-Semitism in the party had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:17Published

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after thehuman rights watchdog found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Starmer under pressure to take action against Corbyn after anti-Semitism report

Sir Keir Starmer faces pressure to take action against Jeremy Corbyn after the former Labour leader...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Jeremy Corbyn's Reaction To The Labour Anti-Semitism Report [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn's Reaction To The Labour Anti-Semitism Report

"I did not fail on rooting out anti-Semitism in the Labour Party," former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn rejected claims that he was part of the problem after the human rights watchdog found the Labour..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 04:37Published
Corbyn: 'I'm very disappointed' [Video]

Corbyn: 'I'm very disappointed'

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he's "very disappointed" after being suspended from the Labour Party.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:25Published
Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report [Video]

Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger talks about Jeremy Corbyn's response to thereport into anti-Semitism that has led to his suspension from the party.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published