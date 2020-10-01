Global  
 

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after thehuman rights watchdog found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism.

A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.


Protesters march through London calling for end to lockdown 'tyranny' [Video]

Police officers have dispersed large crowds of anti-lockdown protesters atTrafalgar Square following a march through central London. Demonstratorscalled for an end to the “tyranny” of pandemic restrictions and voiced theiropposition to vaccines and paedophilia, playing Michael Jackson’s greatesthits via a PA system as they marched. At least two people were led away inhandcuffs by officers at Trafalgar Square, and Piers Corbyn, brother of formerLabour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, also attended the protest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Piers Corbyn 'specifically targeted by police' at anti-lockdown protest court heard

 Ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's brother is accused of breaking coronavirus regulations.
BBC News
Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules [Video]

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said we should all “obey” the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the government. His comments come after facing questions regarding his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn attending a dinner party of more than six people. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:21Published
Eustice on Corbyn: Everyone makes mistakes [Video]

George Eustice has said it’s for the police to decide on who gets fined for breaking Covid-19 restrictions. He added “everyone makes mistakes” as both former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the Prime Minister's father Stanley Johnson apologise for breaking the rules. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Equality and Human Rights Commission’sfindings were a “day of shame” for the party and he was “truly sorry”. Aninvestigation into anti-Semitism in Labour by the Equality and Human RightsCommission has found the party committed unlawful acts of harassment anddiscrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published
Labour leader apologises for anti-Semitism 'day of shame' [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "truly sorry" after the Equality and Human Rights Commission found the party broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Lawrence: BAME voice important to understand Covid impact [Video]

Baroness Doreen Lawrence says it was "interesting and important" to hear from black, Asian and ethnic minorities about the impact the Covid pandemic has had on them. A Labour report has found the virus "thrived" among these communities because of structural race discrimination. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

Labour calls for public inquiry into Pat Finucane murder

 The British Labour party has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "act without delay" and order a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat..
WorldNews

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour Party after anti-Semitism report

Britain's opposition Labour Party has suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of comments he...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldBusiness InsiderNews24Jerusalem PostBelfast TelegraphHaaretz


Labour guilty of 'unlawful acts of harassment' against Jews, UK gov't watchdog says

Report based on hundreds of testimonies and cases finds that the party failed to address antisemitic...
Haaretz - Published


Corbyn suspended from Labour Party [Video]

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party over his reaction to an investigation into antisemitism.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:09Published
Piers Corbyn's coronavirus restrictions trial delayed over disclosure [Video]

The trial of Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, was delayed on Friday (October 23) over the late disclosure of prosecution material.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:24Published
The high-profile figures who have breached coronavirus restrictions [Video]

A Scottish National Party MP has become the latest high-profile figure tobreach Covid-19 restrictions. Who are the other public figures known to havefound themselves in the spotlight over lockdown..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published