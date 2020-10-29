Global  
 

Jeremy Corbyn Suspended From Labour Party

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Jeremy Corbyn is the former leader of the Labour party.

Business Insider reports he has been suspended from the party.

His suspension comes after publication of a damning report into antisemitism within the party under his leadership.

"In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation." On Thursday, Corbyn refused to accept the findings of the report.

He insisted that antisemitism within the party was "dramatically overstated" by his political opponents.


