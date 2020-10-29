Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings

Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings

Jeremy Corbyn says he will contest the decision to suspend him from Labourafter a human rights watchdog found the party under his leadership brokeequality laws in its handling of anti-Semitism.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn Former Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Islington North

Starmer defends Corbyn suspension [Video]

Starmer defends Corbyn suspension

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from the party pending an investigation over comments he made about anti-Semitism within Labour. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published
Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report [Video]

Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report

It comes after an investigation slammed the Labour Party over its response to allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:28Published
Corbyn suspended from Labour Party [Video]

Corbyn suspended from Labour Party

Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from Labour after stating that anti-Semitism in the party had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:17Published
Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report [Video]

Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger talks about Jeremy Corbyn's response to thereport into anti-Semitism that has led to his suspension from the party.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce' [Video]

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'

Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour Party after anti-Semitism report

Britain's opposition Labour Party has suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of comments he...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphTamworth HeraldFOXNews.comDaily CallerNYTimes.comUpworthy


66103841

Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended by Labour following the release of a damning report into the party's...
Express and Star - Published

U.K.’s Labour party suspends ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn after anti-Semitism failings exposed

Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure was marred by persistent complaints of anti-Semitism in the party and...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comUpworthy



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Corbyn: 'I'm very disappointed' [Video]

Corbyn: 'I'm very disappointed'

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he's "very disappointed" after being suspended from the Labour Party.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:25Published
Jeremy Corbyn Suspended From Labour Party [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn Suspended From Labour Party

Jeremy Corbyn is the former leader of the Labour party. Business Insider reports he has been suspended from the party. His suspension comes after publication of a damning report into antisemitism..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after thehuman rights watchdog found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. A damning report by the Equality and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published