Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from the party pending an investigation over comments he made about anti-Semitism within Labour.
Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from Labour after stating that anti-Semitism in the party had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons".
Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce".