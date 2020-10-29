Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings

Jeremy Corbyn says he will contest the decision to suspend him from Labourafter a human rights watchdog found the party under his leadership brokeequality laws in its handling of anti-Semitism.

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce' Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report Former Labour MP Luciana Berger talks about Jeremy Corbyn's response to thereport into anti-Semitism that has led to his suspension from the party.

Corbyn suspended from Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from Labour after stating that anti-Semitism in the party had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report It comes after an investigation slammed the Labour Party over its response to allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks.View on euronews

Starmer defends Corbyn suspension Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from the party pending an investigation over comments he made about anti-Semitism within Labour. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Former Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Islington North

Jeremy Corbyn Former Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Islington North

Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure was marred by persistent complaints of anti-Semitism in the party and...

Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended by Labour following the release of a damning report into the party's...

Britain's opposition Labour Party has suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of comments he...