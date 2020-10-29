Presidential Historian Reviews Presidents in Film & TV, from 'Lincoln' to 'The Comey Rule' Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 47:00s - Published 2 days ago Presidential Historian Reviews Presidents in Film & TV, from 'Lincoln' to 'The Comey Rule' Presidential historian Jeffrey Engel fact checks presidential scenes from movies and television including 'Frost/Nixon,' 'Lincoln,' 'Pearl Harbor,' 'Vice,' 'Saturday Night Live,' 'The Comey Rule,' 'W.,' 'The Special Relationship,' 'The Wind and the Lion,' 'Thirteen Days,' 'LBJ' and 'John Adams' and analyzes their believability and execution. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

