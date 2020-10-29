Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Presidential Historian Reviews Presidents in Film & TV, from 'Lincoln' to 'The Comey Rule'

Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 47:00s - Published
Presidential Historian Reviews Presidents in Film & TV, from 'Lincoln' to 'The Comey Rule'

Presidential Historian Reviews Presidents in Film & TV, from 'Lincoln' to 'The Comey Rule'

Presidential historian Jeffrey Engel fact checks presidential scenes from movies and television including 'Frost/Nixon,' 'Lincoln,' 'Pearl Harbor,' 'Vice,' 'Saturday Night Live,' 'The Comey Rule,' 'W.,' 'The Special Relationship,' 'The Wind and the Lion,' 'Thirteen Days,' 'LBJ' and 'John Adams' and analyzes their believability and execution.


You Might Like


Tweets about this