Thursday 10/29 Insider Buying Report: PHM, GPC

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At PulteGroup, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec'y Todd N.

Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of PHM, at a cost of $41.49 each, for a total investment of $207,445.

PulteGroup is trading down about 1.8% on the day Thursday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Sheldon in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Director John R.

Holder bought $201,783 worth of Genuine Parts, buying 2,200 shares at a cost of $91.72 a piece.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Holder in the past year.

Genuine Parts is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

Investors have the opportunity to snag GPC at a price even lower than Holder did, with the stock changing hands as low as $89.64 at last check today which is 2.3% under Holder's purchase price.