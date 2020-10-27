Global  
 

Celebrities who have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact around the world.Although many have recovered, some have not been so fortunate.

Here are someof the celebrities who have died after being diagnosed with the virus.


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: As second wave 'overpowers' France, Macron imposes new national lockdown

 According to AP, 58% of the country's intensive care units are now occupied by COVID patients
DNA
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 280 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 280

The Government said a further 280 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Thursday. This brings the UK total to 45,955.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Covid-19: Millions more residents in England move to tier 2

 Parts of Yorkshire and the Humber, West and East Midlands, and Luton and Oxford face new measures.
BBC News

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Despite COVID, voter turnout higher in 1st phase than 2015, 2019

 The voting percentage was more than that of 2015 Assembly elections which saw 54.94 per cent voters exercise their franchise and also more than the 2019 Lok..
DNA

Krishna Shroff shares throwback picture with Jackie Shroff, misses her cycling days

Krishna Shroff shares throwback picture with Jackie Shroff, misses her cycling days Ever since the lockdown has begun due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, a lot of lives have come to...
Mid-Day - Published

Health contractors vetted stars' politics for US virus ad

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public relations firms hired by the Department of Health and Human Services...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Quirky nicknames of celebrities

IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged, Ariana Grande Album Covers & More | Billboard News [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged, Ariana Grande Album Covers & More | Billboard News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged, Ariana Grande teases some major album covers and celebrities speak out on the Supreme Court.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:17Published
Ryan Phillippe pauses jog for dig at Ellen DeGeneres rumors [Video]

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:32Published
Celebrities React to Senate's Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court | Billboard News [Video]

Celebrities React to Senate's Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court | Billboard News

Just one week away from the Nov. 3 presidential election, the Senate confirmed Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, in a 52-48 vote on Monday (Oct. 26).

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:12Published