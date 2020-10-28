Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for Covid-19

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier thisyear. The reality TV star, 36, said she had a “really bad” spell with theillness, with symptoms including vomiting, shaking and a severe headache.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact around the world.Although many have recovered, some have not been so fortunate. Here are someof the celebrities who have died after being diagnosed with the virus.
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is "very shocked and very disappointed" by his suspension from the party, adding that he will appeal to those that made the decision to "kindly think again".
Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from the party pending an investigation over comments he made about anti-Semitism within Labour.
