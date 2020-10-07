Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Medicare Annual Enrollment Is Underway

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Medicare Annual Enrollment Is Underway

Medicare Annual Enrollment Is Underway

Dr. Andrew Stanton, D.O.

Of Southwest Medical has more on how to get the most out of your plan.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Medicare Experts Take the Scare Out of Medicare! [Video]

Medicare Experts Take the Scare Out of Medicare!

This can be a very scary time of year for a lot of people and we are not talking about Halloween! We are in the middle of Medicare’s Annual Enrollment period which started on October 15th and will..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:09Published
Get the Answers You Need During the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period [Video]

Get the Answers You Need During the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period

You’ve heard this before…"Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Starts October 15 and runs through December 7th". You’ve been inundated with mail, commercials and phone calls. Let Julie Lucey from..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:43Published
Understanding the New Medicare Benefits Ahead of the Annual Enrollment Period [Video]

Understanding the New Medicare Benefits Ahead of the Annual Enrollment Period

Many things have come to question in the last couple of months, but your healthcare shouldn't. The annual enrollment period for Medicare is approaching fast, but how do you know what is right for you? ..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:02Published