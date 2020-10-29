FNF Scouting Report: North Pontotoc Vikings

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Now it's all about taking some positive momentum into the postseason.

North Pontotoc already has its seeding set for the playoffs.

Getting close to playoff time here in northeast mississippi this week our game of the week features north pontotoc vikings and the corinth warriors, the defending champion corinth warriors.

For north pontotoc they started off the season at 3 and 0 then lost their next three games, right now, they're on a two game winning streak and confidence is high going into the game against corinth.

(tyler ford) every team is going to have their ups and downs but we're still going to play hard and practice hard, we're getting a lot of stuff situated so we should be good.

(track) senior wide receiver tyler ford and the vikings are on the up right now after their win over tishomingo two weeks ago secured the vikings a spot in the playoffs as the 4 seed.

A position that head coach andy crotwell said they wouldn't be in if it weren't for the seniors (andy crotwell) they never let the highs get too high or the lows get too low so when we went on that 3 game losing streak our senior leadership was good, they continued to keep us focused and work to get better.

(track) north pontotoc also had a bye week last week after aberdeen had to forfeit give them a little extra rest before the regular season finale against corinth.

(bo rainer) i mean we try to play every game the same, you know play our game not play to our opponent, we just play the best we can to get the win.

(matt) coach crotwell said they already know their first round opponent, it's clarksdale, so they'll be facing two very good opponents, this week in corinth and then in the first round of the playoffs against clarksdale.

But as they say, iron sharpens iron.

Reporting in ecru, matt st.

Jean wtva 9 sports.

